Voting now open for Downtown Stormwater Art Contest

Brittnee Bryant/Star Correspondent Emme Johnson is one of the local artists highlighting the importance of water quality and conservation during the Downtown Stormwater Art Contest.

Brittnee Bryant/Star Correspondent Tiffany Brown is one of the local artists highlighting the importance of water quality and conservation during the Downtown Stormwater Art Contest.

By Brittnee Bryant

Star Correspondent

Voting is now underway for the Downtown Stormwater Art Contest.

The work of several local artists, each highlighting the importance of water quality and conservation, is currently on display throughout downtown Elizabethton. Courtney Bean, Main Street Elizabethton director, says the idea for the contest was inspired by a similar initiative in Kingsport.

“We wanted to replicate that here in our downtown so that we can promote the importance of water quality and conservation through public art,” she says.

The Downtown Stormwater Art Contest is being held in partnership by Main Street Elizabethton and the City of Elizabethton government stormwater coordinator.

Bean says three selected artists — Annabelle Smith, Emme Johnson and Tiffany Brown — were selected through an application process held for participation in the contest. Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition is also participating as an honorary contestant. Art supplies for the contest were provided by Sherwin-Williams of Elizabethton.

“We have four designs total, three for voting throughout each block of downtown,” she explains.

The artwork is being displayed as follows:

Honorary contestant: Carter County Drug Prevention, “Nicotine Free Waterways” (700 block)

Annabelle Smith, “Only Rain in the Drain” (400 block)

Emme Johnson, “Bigfoot Says Keep it Clean and Unseen” (500 block)

Tiffany Brown, “Doe River Starts Here” (600 block)

“Honestly everyone is a winner because this is a really great way for us to showcase the importance of water conservation and that everything that flows in through our storm drains goes directly into our rivers,” says Bean.

Each design is currently on display with a QR code where the public can cast their vote. You can also cast your vote by going to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeTPDIJhLuku4YXhK0VsIzuZhn4hSwU2dj5HZWHu9zHvzE3ew/viewform?usp=send_form.

Voting is open now through Aug. 10.