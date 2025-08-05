Published 11:01 am Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Our brother in Christ, Howard Wesley Simons of Elizabethton, went to his heavenly reward on Aug. 2, 2025, at the age of 79. Wesley was born Oct. 2, 1945, and was a minister of the Gospel of Christ for more than 50 years. He grew up on Signal Mountain in Chattanooga, Tenn., and graduated from Red Bank High School.

He was a journeyman electrician by trade and later studied at the Memphis School of Preaching to train as a minister for Christ. He was a minister at various Churches of Christ during his lifetime and had also served as a minister and elder for the Stoney Creek Church of Christ, where he was a faithful member along with his wife, Kay. Wesley’s dream was to start a sound school of preaching to train men for service in the kingdom of our Lord. He served as director and co-director of the Tri-Cities School of Preaching and Christian Development, where he saw his dream come to fruition. Wesley began the Arise to Truth Live Broadcast Radio Program more than 40 years ago and was still actively participating on the broadcast twice a week.

Wesley is preceded in death by his father, John Wesley Simons; his first wife, Elva May Simons; daughter, Candy Rosheen Phillips; son-in-law, Travis Blevins; and numerous brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kay Annette Simons; daughter, Karen Blevins; granddaughter, Brandi Nichole Turner, and husband, James; mother, Billie McGraw; sisters, Connie Tullos and husband, Larry, and Mildred Peterson; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and very loved brothers and sisters of Christ.

Wesley’s passion in life was spreading the Gospel of Christ to the world. He loved spending time with his family and friends and always held a special place in his heart for Eddy Craft and Bill Haywood.

Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the Memorial Funeral Chapel in Elizabethton, Tenn., located at 212 North Main Street. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with services starting at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Wesley requested that donations be made to the Tri-Cities School of Preaching and Christian Development, 1162 Highway 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Condolences may be sent to our website at www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Simons family.