The descendants of Ruby and Addie Birchfield Gouge and Emmert and Betty Gouge Collins will have their annual reunion on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church Fellowship Center (Simerly Creek).

Lunch will be served at noon.

Those attending are asked to bring meat, vegetables and dessert.

If you need more information, call 423-957-0562.