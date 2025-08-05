ETSU expands transfer pathways with Virginia Highlands Community College

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

East Tennessee State University and Virginia Highlands Community College have expanded their partnership with six new and updated transfer pathways aimed at preparing students for careers in high-demand fields such as electrical technology, health sciences and social work.

The agreement, signed July 28 during a formal event at ETSU, enhances an existing collaboration between the institutions and gives Virginia Highlands students more opportunities to apply for associate degrees toward bachelor’s degrees at ETSU.

“At ETSU, we believe access and impact go hand in hand,” said Jessica K. Wang, assistant dean of Student Success and Access in ETSU’s Clemmer College and Provost’s Fellow for Student Success. “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting student success and meeting regional workforce demands across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”

The newly introduced transfer pathways include:

Technical and Leadership Fields

AAS Electrical Technology to BAS Industrial Leadership

AAS Electrical Technology to BAS Professional Studies

AAS Electrical Technology – Mechatronics to BAS Professional Studies

AAS Electrical Technology – Mechatronics to BAS Industrial Leadership

Health and Allied Health

R.N. to BSN

AAS Radiography to B.S. Radiologic Science

Medical Laboratory Science to B.S. in Rehabilitative Health Sciences (updated)

Health and Human Services

A.S. Social Sciences to B.S. Social Work (updated)

A.S. Exercise Science to B.S. Kinesiology (updated)

A.S. Health Sciences-Public Health to B.S. Public Health (Community Health concentration) (updated)

“This agreement not only simplifies the transfer process for students pursuing a BSN, but also reinforces our shared dedication to addressing the growing demand for skilled, compassionate nursing professionals across the region,” said Whitney Tisdale, assistant dean of Student Services in ETSU’s College of Nursing.

For more information, visit etsu.edu/articulation/agreements/vhcc.php.