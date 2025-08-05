ETSU Baseball to receive the turf from the MLB Speedway Classic

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Turf from the game will be installed at Thomas Stadium

BRISTOL— Bristol Motor Speedway and Major League Baseball announced Friday that the playing surface used in the upcoming MLB Speedway Classic will be donated to the East Tennessee State University baseball program for installation at Thomas Stadium.

The donation comes ahead of the historic Aug. 2 matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway — the first Major League Baseball game ever played in Tennessee.

“We are very grateful for the new turf,” said ETSU head baseball coach Joe Pennucci. “It’s going to be a fantastic addition to Thomas Stadium. Having a game at BMS is going to be a wild experience and to have a small part in it is a cool opportunity for everyone involved.”

ETSU will receive 124,000 square feet of Diamond Series AstroTurf, the same surface used at the Toronto Blue Jays’ Rogers Centre. The donation is part of MLB Together, a league-wide social responsibility initiative that supports community engagement and charitable efforts.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 41-17 season — their second-highest win total in program history — and have had 45 players selected in the MLB Draft, including one in each of the past three years. ETSU alumnus Cody Miller was selected in the third round by the Braves this year. In total, the Braves have drafted four ETSU players, and the Reds have selected two.

The MLB game at Bristol is expected to break the league’s regular season attendance record. The temporary stadium setup includes 340 tons of infield clay, 450 wall pads, 275 Musco light fixtures, and full bullpens, along with major league field dimensions and safety features.

For more on ETSU baseball, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the baseball tab.