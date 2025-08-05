Back-to-school mental health a priority for TN students

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As Tennessee students head back to school this week, experts emphasize the importance of prioritizing their emotional well-being just as much as their other needs, from physical health to school supplies.

Early routines and anxiety support can lay the groundwork for a healthier year, especially as recent data show nearly 18% of Tennessee teens face mental health challenges.

Mandy Spears, executive vice president of the Sycamore Institute, a nonpartisan public policy research center in Nashville, said anxiety and depression are among the most concerning signs on the rise.

“Tennessee is doing a lot in this area to improve access to care, resilience building, particularly in the school setting,” Spears explained. “So that students can be identified early, can be connected to services both in the school setting, and services that may be available in their communities.”

She pointed out the latest data on youth mental health services in the state found many helpful programs, but they are scattered across multiple agencies, which suggests the need for a unified strategy to better coordinate resources and identify gaps. State lawmakers have required the Tennessee Council on Children’s Mental Health to release an annual report starting next July, with recommendations for improving coordination and outcomes.

Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer of student resources for UnitedHealthcare, encouraged parents to make mental health support a year-round priority. She emphasized the importance of checking in regularly, listening closely and watching for signs kids may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

“Though we want our kids to be involved in activities and be social, we have to watch their academic performance, their mood, those sleep patterns,” Brady urged. “And making sure that those are staying healthy.”

Brady stressed if you notice signs your child or their peers are in crisis or talking about self-harm, it is crucial to act quickly. Call or text 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. They can connect you with help for your child, yourself or others, and guide you to local resources and providers.