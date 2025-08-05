A miracle on Main Street: The story of Gloria and the woman who wouldn’t give up

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By C.Y. Peters

Star Correspondent

For years, downtown Elizabethton had a quiet, familiar presence. Her name was Gloria — a homeless woman who slept beneath doorways, benches or tucked under awnings to shield herself from summer’s burning sun and winter’s bitter wind. She wasn’t loud or disruptive. She wasn’t dangerous or demanding. But she was there, every day and every night. To most, she became part of the background — someone passed by, maybe offered a kind word or meal, but more often ignored.

But one woman didn’t ignore her.

Her name is Kim Vines, and she saw something in Gloria that most people missed — a story, a soul and a second chance. Kim, along with her husband, owns Vines Creek Construction and The Curious Moon Apothecary in downtown Elizabethton, and wasn’t content to simply feel sorry for Gloria. She decided to do something.

It was during the hard years of COVID — 2020 and 2021 — when everything felt impossible. Government offices were closed or slow, programs were backed up, and help was hard to come by even for those with addresses. For someone like Gloria, who had no ID, no phone and no place to sleep, hope was nearly nonexistent.

But Kim didn’t let that stop her.

She created a GoFundMe page that quickly raised thousands of dollars from generous locals and strangers alike who were moved by Gloria’s story. Still, the money wasn’t enough. Gloria didn’t just need funds — she needed family, and Kim was determined to find them. When city officials said there was nothing they could do, Kim rolled up her sleeves and took it on herself. She made calls, searched records and spent endless hours trying to piece together the fragments of Gloria’s past.

Along the way, Elizabethton Police Chief Shaw stepped in to help however he could. With compassion and concern, Chief Shaw did what was within his power to support both Gloria and Kim’s mission, showing that community leadership still has a heart. His cooperation and encouragement meant the world during those difficult, uncertain times. Bill Hampton, a local attorney, also was a big help in getting the medical records together, taking the case at a much reduced rate.

And finally, a breakthrough.

Kim located Gloria’s daughters — women who hadn’t seen their mother in several years. Life had separated them long ago, but now, through Kim’s relentless determination, the path was opening again. Tears flowed, phone calls were made, and hearts began to heal.

In May of 2021, for the first time in over a decade, Gloria’s daughters hugged their mother again. She was no longer cold. No longer alone. Thanks to Kim, she was moved into a nursing home briefly, and then transitioned to live with her daughter in Morristown, where she remains safe, warm and surrounded by love.

It didn’t take a government program, a massive nonprofit or a team of social workers. It took one woman with a store, a heart and a refusal to look away — and a police chief who offered his support in every way he could. Kim Vines and Chief Jason Shaw saw what others didn’t — and they made a difference.

Kim said, “It was a community effort to help her. All I did was find her family and set up the GoFundMe. People donating and the attorney working so hard is what saved her. It shows what Carter County can do when we all come together for someone.”

Today, Gloria is no longer the nameless face on the sidewalk. She’s a mother. A grandmother. A reminder that sometimes miracles don’t come from above — they come from people like Kim and Jason, right here among us.

Praise the Lord for compassion, second chances and the power of one person who cared.