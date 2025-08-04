VFW Post 2166, Auxiliary to host food distribution for veterans

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

VFW Post 2166 and the Post Auxiliary are partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food to veterans and their families in need on Friday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m.

The drive-thru distribution will take place at VFW Post 2166, located at 2001 West Elk Avenue in Elizabethton. Participants are asked to clear space in their vehicle’s trunk and pop the trunk when they arrive in line. Volunteers will load the food boxes directly into vehicles, allowing recipients to remain inside. The event is designed to minimize person-to-person contact for the health and safety of all involved.

In the event of inclement weather, the distribution will follow the Elizabethton City Schools schedule. If city schools are closed due to weather, the distribution will be canceled.

To help ensure enough food is available, participants are asked to sign up in advance by calling Shaun Smith at the Carter County Veterans Service Office at 423-542-1824.