Tennessee gas prices continue to fall as demand slows

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee gas price average has dipped to $2.76 per gallon, down one cent from last week and 32 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“With students returning to school, we expect to see less demand for gasoline,” said Stephanie Milani, spokeswoman for AAA. “Although gasoline demand declines in the fall, crude oil prices are already low and we haven’t seen the typical summer spike. Gas prices will likely remain stable and low in the coming weeks, barring any wild swings in the price of crude oil.”

National gas prices remain steady

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped two cents over the past week to $3.14. July ended with a monthly average of $3.15 — the same price as in July 2021, marking the last time summer prices were this low.

While crude oil prices have seen a slight uptick, the modest increase in gasoline demand hasn’t been enough to push pump prices higher.

Oil inventories increase

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude rose 79 cents to settle at $70 a barrel.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil inventories rose by 7.7 million barrels last week. At 426.7 million barrels, national inventories remain about 6% below the five-year average for this time of year.