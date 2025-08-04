Published 5:41 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Aug. 16, 1940 – July 12, 2025

With deep love and gratitude for a life well-lived, we celebrate the memory of Robert Jack Morton, affectionately known as Clem, Jack, Poppa or Bob, who passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the age of 84.

Born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Aug. 16, 1940, Jack was the beloved son of the late Meredith and Mary Johnson Morton. A proud graduate of Happy Valley High School, Class of 1957, Jack went on to serve his country honorably as a veteran of the United States Army and later as a dedicated employee of the Central Intelligence Agency, where he spent his career in quiet service to the nation he loved.

Jack shared 61 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Kathryn Hardin Morton. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, devotion and strong family bonds. Though Jack and Kathryn had no children of their own, their lives were deeply enriched by the presence of many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law: Jane Morton Hyder (Worley) and Jewell Morton Hughes (Tony); and by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Pete Hardin (Jean Teague Hardin), Ann Hardin Bowery (Dana) and Carol Hardin Reece (Billy Joe).

Jack’s faithful companion, Mortie Sir Mortonstein, his beloved dog — fondly described by Jack as “my little boy in a doggie suit” — was a source of endless joy and companionship.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Slagles Community Church, 285 Old Watauga Road, Elizabethton. Services will be led by the Rev. Mike Berry, the Rev. Leann Miller and the Rev. Estel Williams.

In honor of Jack, guests are invited to wear their favorite aloha shirt or University of Tennessee shirt.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to Slagles Community Church or the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter, causes close to Jack’s heart.

Jack Morton leaves behind a legacy of integrity, service and love. He will be missed dearly and remembered always.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.