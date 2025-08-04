Red Cross hosting Shelter Heroes Training in Kingsport

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Event aims to boost disaster response in Northeast Tennessee

KINGSPORT — The American Red Cross of Tennessee is calling on compassionate residents to step up and serve during times of crisis by joining its Shelter Heroes Training Event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kingsport Community Church, 2316 Memorial Blvd.

The in-person event offers free certification for Northeast Tennesseans who want to support their communities by volunteering in local shelters during disasters. Those who complete the training will become registered Red Cross volunteers, prepared to assist in emergency shelters locally and nationwide.

“As natural disasters become more frequent and severe, the need for trained shelter volunteers has never been greater,” said Joel Sullivan, regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross of Tennessee. “This training empowers everyday heroes to provide comfort, safety and hope when it’s needed most.”

Participants will receive instruction on how to manage shelter operations, serve meals and provide essential services, and offer emotional support to individuals and families in crisis situations.

The Red Cross relies heavily on volunteers to respond to disasters and fulfill its mission. More information on how to register and become a shelter volunteer can be found at www.redcross.org/shelterheroesTN.