Project Healing Waters offers support through fly fishing for local veterans

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is inviting disabled veterans and active-duty military personnel to participate in its monthly program aimed at promoting physical and emotional healing through fly fishing.

The organization meets on the first Thursday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. at VFW Post 2166 in Elizabethton. The sessions include fly fishing education, casting instruction, and group outings, all designed to build community and support among participants.

Project Healing Waters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the rehabilitation of disabled service members through the therapeutic experience of fly fishing and related activities.

For more information, contact Steven Sochalski, Johnson City Program Lead, at steven.sochalski@projecthealingwaters.org or (423) 297-4441. Additional details can be found at ProjectHealingWaters.org.