Police seek help identifying shoplifting suspect in Milligan area

The Elizabethton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shoplifting incident reported Wednesday, July 30, at a business in the Milligan area.

Photos of the individual and the vehicle believed to be involved were released by police Friday afternoon. Investigators are urging anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact Investigator James Stevens.

Tips can be submitted directly by calling (423) 297-9002 or emailing jstevens@elizabethtonpolice.org.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting TIPEPD and your message to 847411.