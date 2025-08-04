Paisley Richardson

Published 5:18 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Paisley Jean Richardson, infant daughter of Jake McKinley Richardson and Abbi Chasie Lynn McKinney of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Those surviving in addition to her parents are maternal grandparents, Ronda McKinney of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Rick and Donna McKinney of Elizabethton, Tenn.; maternal great-grandparents, Wanda Stanley of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Malcolm and Lana McKinney of Crossville, Tenn.; paternal grandparents, Lea Ann Richardson of North Wilkesboro and Jamie Richardson of North Wilkesboro; paternal great-grandmother, Frances Tharpe of North Wilkesboro; aunts, Haley Bell (Brandon) of Millers Creek and Madison McKinney of Knoxville, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by maternal great-grandparent, Herman Stanley; and paternal great-grandparent, O.G. Tharpe.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

