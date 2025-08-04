Gentleness is power, strength, spirit and wildness under control

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’m trying to teach my rather high-spirited son about learning a little gentleness. My friends tell me not to quench his spirit – that it could alter his personality. I certainly don’t want to teach him the wrong things, but isn’t it right to teach children about being strong but also doing it with kindness, especially in a world that is so filled with hate? Are there not many men in Scripture who learned the strength of gentleness? – G.S.

Dear G.S.: The Apostle Peter, until tamed by the Holy Spirit, could be a rough character. Prior to God calling Moses to lead the people out of bondage, he was a high-spirited man. Think of this: A river under control can be used to generate power. A fire under control can heat a home. Gentleness (sometimes referred to as meekness) is power, strength, spirit, and wildness under control.

In another sense, gentleness can be likened to modesty in that it is the opposite of a flamboyant and self-indulgent spirit. Rather, it displays a regard for others and is careful never to be unfeeling for others.

Gentleness enjoys a quiet strength that confounds those who think of it as weakness. This is seen in the response of Jesus when His disciples tried to prevent the children from bothering the Lord. And Jesus said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them” (Matthew 19:14, NKJV).

And Jesus did not only draw the little ones to Him, but He declared, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. … Learn from Me, for I am gentle … in heart” (Matthew 11:28–29, NKJV).

All Christian growth, including gentleness, takes place in the heavy atmosphere of hostility. This kind of spiritual poise and inward quiet strength, as a growing work of the Holy Spirit, does not come on a playground but on a spiritual battleground.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)