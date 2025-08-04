Bulldogs impress in first full-contact scrimmage at Providence Academy

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

In their first contact scrimmage, the Hampton Bulldogs looked really strong as they took on Sullivan East and Providence Academy in their first full-contact scrimmage. Held at the new field on the campus of Providence Academy, the Bulldogs engaged in seven-on-seven matchups and one-versus-one offensive, defensive line battles. They certainly held their own in those contests, but it was in the full-contact eleven-on-eleven scrimmages where they seemed to shine.

Touchdown runs by Isaiah Belcher (2), Brock Shelby (2), Peyton Townsend and a 14-yard touchdown reception highlighted the day for the offense. Defensively, the Bulldogs tackled well, forced a couple turnovers and seemed to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Overall, Coach Michael Lunsford seemed to be pleased with his team’s effort on the day.

“I really liked our physicality. I thought we did a good job of blocking and tackling. I really thought we needed to have a few more reps to get our ball carriers a few more touches, but was really pleased with all our runners. We have some work to do in pass protection and play-action passing,” Lunsford shared.

The Bulldogs open up on the road against Johnson County on Aug. 29.