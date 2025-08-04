Published 5:49 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Barbara Hammett, 66, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. Barbara was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Jan. 2, 1959, to the late Clarence Archie Frye and Shirley Stines Frye. In addition to her parents, Barbara was also preceded in death by a son, Daniel Ray Frye, and a brother, Clarence Frye.

Barbara was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved her dogs and being outdoors.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 17 years, Robert Hammett; two sons, Donald McKinney (Angel) of Taylorsville, N.C., and Johnny Stines (Jackie) of Hickory, N.C.; three stepsons, Scott Hammett (Jessica) of Johnson City, Matt Hammett (Jessie) of Elizabethton, and John Hammett (Jeannie) of Butler, Tenn.; a stepdaughter, Sarah Hammett of Abingdon, Va.; her grandchildren, Caitlin Stines, Elizabeth Stines, Daniel Birchfield, Ethan Hammett, Sarah Hammett, Dakota Miller, Jazmine Daughery, Hunter Hammett, Gracie Hammett, Courtany Anderson, Tylor Horn and Kiya Horn; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wanda Folks. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service to honor Barbara’s memory will be conducted in the Deloach Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, with Pastor Lyles officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Hammett family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.