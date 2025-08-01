Watauga Lake to host 2025 Bassmaster College Bracket championship

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Watauga Lake will welcome the nation’s top collegiate anglers this fall when it hosts its first-ever Bassmaster tournament, the 2025 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket Sept. 26–29. The event marks the finale of Bassmaster’s national college bass fishing series and was secured through a joint partnership between Carter County and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD).

The event marks the first time a Bassmaster event has been held on Watauga Lake, one of Tennessee’s Bill Dance Signature Lakes. It also marks a comeback moment for the lake and surrounding businesses, falling on the one-year anniversary of devastating floods from Hurricane Helene. The tournament will not only bring the national spotlight to the lake, but also remind visitors the region is open for business. The clear, deep waters of the 6,430-acre TVA reservoir offer anglers stunning views, lined by the Cherokee National Forest and the Appalachian Trail. The lake is known for largemouth and smallmouth bass, making it a premier destination for anglers.

The four-day, head-to-head event features eight finalists narrowed from 4,500 collegiate anglers nationwide competing for a berth in the 2026 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, among other prizes. Fans can follow all the action from the 2025 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket presented by Lew’s on Bassmaster.com and across Bassmaster social media platforms.

Mayor Patty Wood said: “We’ve worked diligently with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to help bring the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket to Carter County, and it’s incredibly exciting to see it all come together. Watauga Lake is one of our most beautiful and cherished places, and we’re honored to see it featured in such a special way. After everything our community has endured over the past year with the flood, this moment is especially meaningful. As always, I’d like to thank Governor Bill Lee and his administration for their continued support of Carter County as we recover from Helene. We’re so proud and excited to welcome this tournament to our corner of East Tennessee — a place we’re truly blessed to call home.”

State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) remarked: “My thanks to Commissioner Mark Ezell and Mayor Patty Woodby for the work they have done to bring this prestigious tournament to our beautiful Watauga Lake. Our community has worked hard, joining hands with our great state to recover from the recent floods that devastated Carter County. We are very proud to welcome visitors from across our great nation and know that they will truly enjoy the beauty and the people of Carter County and Northeast Tennessee.”

A joint statement from Reps. Renea Jones (R-Unicoi) and Timothy Hill (R-Blountville) noted, “We’re proud to welcome these distinguished anglers to Carter County and the beautiful Watauga Lake. This tournament is exciting on its own, but it’s also a chance to recognize the strength and resilience our community has shown since the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. We’re excited to showcase all that the lake has to offer and wish the participants the best of luck.”