TN after-school programs work to boost kids’ reading proficiency

Federal grants support after-school programs for about 1,500 children in Tennessee and more than 1 million nationwide.

Students in more than 40 Tennessee counties are showing gains in reading, math and school attendance as part of programs through 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

Chapple Osborne-Arnold, Tennessee state director for the nonprofit Save the Children, said the U.S. Department of Education grants funding the programs are a lifeline for rural families with limited options. She pointed out students are showing more confidence in class, along with stronger academic performance.

“The kids that attend our programs typically, on average, have a 72% growth percentage in reading scores versus the kids that don’t attend after-school programs,” Osborne-Arnold reported. “They’re not just for learning, this is a safe space.”

Osborne-Arnold noted 21st Century programs have served Tennessee communities for more than a decade, providing full meals along with academic help and a safe place to be after school. The federal funding, which had been withheld, has just been released.

Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. programs for Save the Children, said about 70% of kids in the U.S. are not reading at grade level, which is a troubling sign for the future workforce. She argued the learning centers are more important than ever, helping to ensure children gain the skills they need to succeed, in school and beyond.

“Many of the communities where we work rely on federal funding for 20% to 25% of their budget,” Zorio emphasized. “Federal funds need to be kept intact and continue to flow to states, and there needs to be accountability for ensuring those funds flow to the schools that need it the most, and particularly in rural communities.”

Zorio added Save the Children operates these programs in six states. In Tennessee, demand far exceeds availability. For every child enrolled in an after-school program, three more are waiting for a spot.