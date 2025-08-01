Slow down: Back to school means sharing the road

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It’s back-to-school time in Elizabethton and Carter County, and that means motorists need to slow down, especially in school zones. It means school buses are back on the road, so drivers must be extra vigilant in their safe driving practices.

School days bring increased traffic congestion, school bus loading and unloading, kids walking to bus stops, and parent pickups or drop-offs, increasing the need for extra safety precautions. Also, drivers can expect kids on bikes hurrying to get to school before the bell rings; parents are trying to drop their kids off before work. It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present, especially before and after school.

A few precautions go a long way toward keeping children safe.

Some precautions that drivers should take to promote safety as provided by the Tennessee Department of Safety include:

– Motorists should pay attention to school zone flashing beacons and obey school zone speed limits.

– Stop behind/do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Drivers are required to stop when approaching or meeting a stopped school bus that has its lights flashing and is loading or unloading passengers. The exception to this rule is when highways are separated in the center by median strips. In this situation, only vehicles following or traveling alongside a school bus in the same direction must stop.

– A warning will be given in advance by the flashing red or amber lights on the front and rear of the bus. After stopping, drivers must remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or deactivates its warning signals and all loading or unloading passengers have cleared the roadway.

– Be cautious when traveling behind or alongside school buses in residential areas or school districts where school buses are likely to be loading or unloading.

– Watch for students gathering near bus stops, and for kids arriving late, walking along the road, crossing the road, or waiting on the side of the road for the bus, who may dart into the street. Children often are unpredictable and may ignore hazards and take risks. The safety of the children in the area takes priority over the signal on the bus.

Drivers are urged to obey all school bus laws. It’s imperative we all slow down and pay attention when children and school buses are present, especially before and after school.

Drivers should not block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you. This could put them in the path of moving traffic.

Also, in a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection. Take extra care to look for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas.

It is especially important to slow down and watch out for children at the beginning of the school year. Students are excited and may not pay attention to traffic safety practices. By exercising a little extra care and caution, drivers and pedestrians can coexist safely in school zones.

Be aware that all drivers are responsible for child safety near school zones or school buses.

Our words of warning: Slow down. Stay alert. Watch out for the children.

Slow down: Back to school means sharing the road

It’s back-to-school time in Elizabethton and Carter County, and that means motorists need to slow down, especially in school zones. It means school buses are back on the road, so drivers must be extra vigilant in their safe driving practices.

School days bring increased traffic congestion, school bus loading and unloading, kids walking to bus stops, and parent pickups or drop-offs, increasing the need for extra safety precautions. Also, drivers can expect kids on bikes hurrying to get to school before the bell rings; parents are trying to drop their kids off before work. It’s never more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention than when kids are present, especially before and after school.

A few precautions go a long way toward keeping children safe.

Some precautions that drivers should take to promote safety as provided by the Tennessee Department of Safety include:

– Motorists should pay attention to school zone flashing beacons and obey school zone speed limits.

– Stop behind/do not pass a school bus that is stopped to load or unload children. Drivers are required to stop when approaching or meeting a stopped school bus that has its lights flashing and is loading or unloading passengers. The exception to this rule is when highways are separated in the center by median strips. In this situation, only vehicles following or traveling alongside a school bus in the same direction must stop.

– A warning will be given in advance by the flashing red or amber lights on the front and rear of the bus. After stopping, drivers must remain stopped until the bus resumes motion or deactivates its warning signals and all loading or unloading passengers have cleared the roadway.

– Be cautious when traveling behind or alongside school buses in residential areas or school districts where school buses are likely to be loading or unloading.

– Watch for students gathering near bus stops, and for kids arriving late, walking along the road, crossing the road, or waiting on the side of the road for the bus, who may dart into the street. Children often are unpredictable and may ignore hazards and take risks. The safety of the children in the area takes priority over the signal on the bus.

Drivers are urged to obey all school bus laws. It’s imperative we all slow down and pay attention when children and school buses are present, especially before and after school.

Drivers should not block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you. This could put them in the path of moving traffic.

Also, in a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection. Take extra care to look for children in school zones, near playgrounds and parks, and in all residential areas.

It is especially important to slow down and watch out for children at the beginning of the school year. Students are excited and may not pay attention to traffic safety practices. By exercising a little extra care and caution, drivers and pedestrians can coexist safely in school zones.

Be aware that all drivers are responsible for child safety near school zones or school buses.

Our words of warning: Slow down. Stay alert. Watch out for the children.