Seize the moment: Make the most of your time

By Dr. Glenn Mollette

Do it while you can, do it while you feel like it.

The chances of you doing something now are greater than 10 years from now. First, you may not be here 10 years from now. If there is a career change you want to make, then make it as soon as possible. The sooner the better. If there is education or training you are thinking about pursuing, then begin now. The longer you wait to start, the longer it will take to finish.

The younger you begin a career, the better the chance you have of it being better, bigger and greater. The young people who take off to New York City, Hollywood or Nashville to pursue musical or acting careers typically have a better chance of success. It’s easier to catch fish where there are fish to catch.

People who enter the military in their early 20s can have a retirement in their 40s, or they can stay in service even longer if they wish.

The person who begins working at an early age and faithfully saves money every month can have a million dollars or more in their retirement account by the time they are 60.

The earlier we start, the better we do. However, not everyone can start early. This is why you start when you can. Life is different for all of us. We all were raised in different environments. Often, information, mentoring and life coaching were not available. Some had to figure it out on their own. That’s not easy, but we do the best that we can.

The Bible reminds us to “Remember your creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come and the years approach when you will say, ‘I find no pleasure in them.’” — Ecclesiastes 12:1

On the heels of this verse is one to keep in mind as well: “Youth and the prime of life are fleeting, but a life lived for God is forever.” — 2 Samuel 22:4

One section of scripture that should be a waving flag to us is Luke 12. A man reaches a state in life where all he can say is, “I have so much laid up in store for many years. All I have to do is take it easy, eat, drink and be merry.” But God called him a fool, and he died that very day and went out into eternity.

Thus, we never know when our time will end. Therefore, take your vacation sooner rather than later. Enjoy what you can see, hear and do today. Love on the significant people in your life today. Do the good deed today. Do what you want to do. Do what you can do, and do good things — whatever that may mean or look like to you.

Help those you can, but there is only so much you can do. You are one person, and you can’t save the world. Don’t live your life in such a way that you end up saying, “I wish I had done this. I wish I had done that.”

We all deal with being good stewards of our time and minds. It’s not easy, but why not start today?

(Glenn Mollette’s column is published in over 600 publications in all 60 states.)