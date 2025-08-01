Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Is the principle of dying as a Christian based on how long a person has been saved? – A.P.

Dear A.P.: One’s salvation is not determined by how long a person has been saved (repenting of sin and accepting Christ as our Savior). There have been those who have repented on their deathbeds and been saved. In the Bible, we read the account where one of the thieves crucified at the same time as Jesus turned to Him in repentance. Jesus told the thief that very day he would be with Him in paradise (see Luke 23:43).

However, it is a dangerous gamble for one to deliberately wait until near the end of life to settle things with Jesus Christ. None of us knows when we may die; for thousands, sudden death occurs each day. But more important even than the foolishness of delaying salvation is the fact that we are losing the joy of being a Christian.

There are some who believe that the Christian life lacks joy. As a matter of fact, the only people in the world who have any right to be happy are Christians, for they understand the purpose of living and know where they are going when their earthly journey is complete. The longer one waits to accept Christ, the more difficult it becomes, for people’s hearts grow harder with the passing of time.

The Bible says, “Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2, NKJV). Without Christ at the center of life, daily routines become tiresome and tedious; a drudgery rather than a joy. No matter the troubles, no matter what the difficulties, there is joy for the child of God because joy is produced supernaturally by God’s Spirit that abides within us.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)