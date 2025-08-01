Johnson City Medical Center introduces K-9 security units to enhance safety

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Johnson City Medical Center strengthened its commitment to patient, visitor and staff safety with the addition of K-9 security units to its comprehensive security program. The K-9 teams began patrols on July 28, covering the Level I trauma center and surrounding campus areas as part of an innovative approach to healthcare security.

The K-9 units, comprising professionally trained handlers and certified working dogs named Maverick and Shadow, are designed to serve multiple functions. Similar programs at healthcare facilities nationwide have demonstrated significant success in deterring violent behavior, providing a visible security presence and offering comfort to patients, visitors and staff during their rounds. According to healthcare security experts, healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than employees in other industries, with 85% of emergency department doctors reporting being seriously threatened by patients, making enhanced security measures critical for hospital environments.

“The safety and well-being of everyone who enters Johnson City Medical Center is our top priority,” said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region. “By bringing in these professionally trained K-9 teams, we have taken a proactive step to create a more secure and reassuring environment for our patients, visitors and team members. These K-9 units do more than enhance security — they also offer comfort and peace of mind, because we care deeply about making our hospital a place where everyone feels protected and supported.”

The implementation of the K-9 program follows comprehensive research, including an onsite visit to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, which operates a comprehensive K-9 security unit. UT Medical Center was the first hospital in Tennessee to implement a dedicated, full-time K-9 program and maintains armed security officers, including eight K-9 officers on duty around the clock.

“Our team was impressed by the proven effectiveness of their program and the multiple benefits the K-9 units provided to their healthcare environment,” said Eric Deaton, chief operating officer of Ballad Health. “This visit reinforced our confidence that this innovative approach would enhance safety and security for our patients, visitors and team members.”

Ballad Health is piloting this program at Johnson City Medical Center. It will measure the impact of adding K-9 units to the security teams to inform a decision on introducing similar programs at other hospitals across the region. The pilot program will evaluate various metrics, including reductions in security incidents, staff and patient satisfaction and overall improvements in campus safety.

Maverick and Shadow, along with their handlers, have undergone extensive training specifically designed for healthcare environments, ensuring they are comfortable with medical equipment, large crowds and various emergencies. Healthcare facilities across the country with established K-9 programs have reported significant reductions in security incidents and improved perceptions of safety among staff. Trinity Health Grand Rapids, which has operated a similar program since April 2022, reports that their K-9 teams successfully de-escalate 75% of situations they are involved in and have been deployed for de-escalation more than 400 times.

“By building a strong team of experienced security professionals and innovative programs like our K-9 units, Ballad Health continues to take important steps to deliver excellence and strengthen our ability to serve our community,” Deaton said. “This pilot program reflects our dedication to exploring new approaches that enhance the safety and comfort of everyone in our care.”