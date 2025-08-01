Happy Valley’s Zeoli signs with Tennessee Wesleyan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Ron Marvel

Star Correspondent

An old proverb shares that making a decision takes a moment, but living a decision takes a lifetime; so wisely, Josie Zeoli took her time in making a decision about where she would be hanging her track shoes for the next four years. After weighing her options and the pros and cons, Zeoli chose the Bulldogs at Tennessee Wesleyan were the right fit for her and will be joining the track team come this fall.

Zeoli, who shined in multiple events for the Warriors last season, spoke about how Tennessee Wesleyan was the right choice: “At the start of me running track I never dreamed I would go past high school, so when I got this opportunity, I was so grateful. Everyone at Tennessee Wesleyan was so nice and they have a strong work ethic with just great coaches that care about their athletes,” Zeoli shared. She will likely be doing sprints for the Bulldogs, and she will be working towards participating in the long jump.

For Josie, running just simply brings joy to Josie. Zeoli will be majoring in sports management.

Athletic Director and Track Coach Matt Estep talked about what separated Josie: “Josie is a hard worker; she will do anything you ask of and wants to contribute any way she can. She ran every relay last year except the 4×800; she was our best 100- and 200-meter last year. She has been all-state the last two years in two different events. She is the record co-holder in the 4×200 record. She made it to state in the long jump; I mean she is just so versatile, which is so important at the college. Great worker and leader and dependable — not one bad thing to say about her.”

Josie also took time to fondly share why her time at Happy Valley meant so much to her. “I am so grateful to Coach Estep. I don’t think I’m here today if not for him. The teachers here are so supportive and encouraging.” Her memories of traveling to meets and football games are some of her favorites; in addition to track, Josie also was a big part of this season’s basketball team.

The daughter of Travis and Stephanie, Josie had a word of support for the underclassmen who will be taking her spot on the track and in the locker room: “Don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re going to make mistakes. Work hard. If you mess up, move on. Don’t doubt yourself. There were days I didn’t have my best, but I just picked myself up and focused on the next event.”