General Sessions Court

JULY 28

Buddy J. Blevins, 30 days for violation of probation

Jeremy P. Blevins, resisting arrest, $10 fine and court cost

Bethany Broyles, failure to appear, two days; shoplifting, $10 fine and court cost, and make restitution in the amount of $276.12 to Walmart

Dylan Jason Ray Chambers, failure to appear, two days; violation of window tint law, $20 fine and court cost

Kermit Milton Hinkle, aggravated criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost; 100 days for violation of probation

Robert James Holmes, 15 days for violation of probation

Tara M. Honeycutt, 20 days for violation of probation

Rusty Allen Hyder, capias; driving under the influence; violation of implied consent law

Craig Johnson, 90 days for violation of probation

Lora Lahoma Jones-Lovette, domestic assault, $10 fine and court cost, two days

William D. Oliver, evading arrest, $50 fine and court cost; resisting arrest, $10 fine and court cost; failure to appear, two days; driving without license, $10 fine and court cost; failure of driver to exercise due care, $10 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost

Tyler Scott Tipton, two counts of simple assault, $10 fine and court cost on each count, 30 days

Jessie Whitehead, theft, $10 fine and court cost, two days; failure to appear, two days

Kathy J. Whitehead, driving on suspended license (second count or more), $10 fine and court cost; failure to appear, two days; theft, $10 fine and court cost

Joshua Woods, simple possession of methamphetamine, $750 fine and court cost, 30 days

Joshua Raymond Woods, failure to appear, two days; speeding, $100 fine and court cost; driving on revoked license, $10 fine and court cost

Thomas Kenneth Yeager, $10 fine and court cost; failure to display vehicle registration, $10 fine and court cost

John D. Banks, assault, $20 fine and court cost

Michael S. Barnett, bound over to grand jury on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor

Bobby Alex Carr, failure to appear, two days; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court cost

Joyce Estep, theft, $25 fine and court cost; make restitution to Walmart

Rebekah Marie Olds, 10 days for contempt

Jamie L. Reece, capias; registration violation; violation of light law; and driving on suspended license

JULY 30

Jerry Wayne Holdren, joyriding, $20 fine and court cost, two days in jail

Rusty Allen Hyder, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail; two days for failure to appear

Andy Marion Lane, 90 days for second violation of probation

Dolly Marie Lawson-Fraier, 30 days for violation of probation

Joseph Andrew Mathes, aggravated criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost

Andy Miller, 90 days for second violation of probation; theft under $1,000, $25 fine and court cost; attempted burglary, $25 fine and court cost, two days

James Robert Owens, theft, $10 fine and court cost; evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost, 10 days

Andre Parker Tate, bound over to grand jury on charges of violation of sex offender registration act; failure to register as sex offender (first offense); and failure to appear

Justin Baynard, capias; possession of drug paraphernalia

Elizabeth Lynnette Buchanan, capias; driving under the influence with child enhancement; failure to yield; and child endangerment

Jaycee McNair, theft, $25 fine and court cost

David Scott Murray, capias; theft

Tonya R. Richards, driving on revoked license, $25 fine and court cost; leaving scene of accident with property damage, $25 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $25 fine and court cost; and fraudulent use of credit card, $25 fine and court cost