Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, Aug. 4, through Friday, Aug. 8

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. (Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led)

Lunch – Chicken Philly with peppers and onions, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15 p.m. (Yoga Farm Instructor: Shirley Gomillian) – $3

Restorative Yoga – 1:30–2:30 p.m. (Yoga Farm Instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti) – $3

Tuesday:

Blood Pressure Checks with Freda – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch – Egg patty with sausage and gravy, 11 a.m.

Line Dancing – 12 p.m. (Instructor: Sharon Pilk) – $3

Open to experienced and beginner dancers

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. (Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led)

Five Wishes Packet Review & Question Session – 10 a.m. (Caris Healthcare)

Lunch – Meatloaf, 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15–1:15 p.m. (Yoga Farm Instructor: Shirley Gomillian) – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga – 1:30–2:30 p.m. (Yoga Farm Instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti) – $3

Thursday:

Golden Hours Game Day – 9–11 a.m. (Group Led)

Body-Brain-Boost – 10 a.m. (Led by Greatest Love Brain Health & Fitness Coaching) – Free

Lunch – Ham, lettuce and tomato sandwich, 11 a.m.

SALT Council Meeting – 12:30 p.m.

Friday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. (Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led)

Therapeutic Art with Nash – “Explore Colors & Textures,” 10 a.m. (Supplies provided)

Lunch – Chicken parm and pasta, 11 a.m.

Want to volunteer in the community?

Call 543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Want to become a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center?

We provide services and programming to ages 55+ in the Carter County community.

Check us out at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors & Law Enforcement Together).

Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check – For those who would like a weekly call or visit from a county deputy to check on your well-being

Reflective Street Signs – For your home, available at a discounted price of $5

Yellow Dot Program – Yellow Dot signs for your car provide emergency info to first responders

Upcoming:

October 2025 Trip – Lancaster Show Trip & Dutch Country

Monday, Oct. 6–Friday, Oct. 10 – $780

Volunteer Need at Senior Center:

We are looking for several enthusiastic volunteer greeters who can help provide a welcoming and impactful experience for our seniors. We need assistance with greeting members, welcoming new members, providing resource navigation and connection, and help with new member onboarding. If interested, call (423) 543-4362 or email Brittany.shell@elizabethtonseniorcenter.org