Chancery Court and Realty Transfers
Published 4:53 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Chancery Court
Stefany Dawn Kohli Sigman v. Christian Dakota Sigman (order of protection)
Carlena P. Chambers v. Gary M. Murphy (petition to establish paternity)
Trending
Angie and Ricky Birchfield v. Holly Johnson (petition for ejectment)
Carter County, Tenn. v. Harold Howell and Tracy Howell (violation of county litter ordinance)
Carter County, Tenn. v. Lorraine S. Campbell (violation of county litter ordinance)
Amber Nicole Hicks v. Bret Marshal Hicks (divorce)
Kira E. Ackley v. Brett J. Cooper (petition for paternity)
Rebeca Oliver Lubag (name change)
Trending
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Junior Ray Garland to Louis Trivette II et al, Dist. 16, $425,000
Carter County, Tenn., to Bobby Gene Sheets et ux, Dist. 5, quitclaim
William Kyte et ux to William Kyte et ux, Dist. 18, deed of entireties
Carter County, Tenn., to Jason Dulaney, Dist. 5, quitclaim
Holly S. Wagner to Jeffrey Palmer et al, Dist. 15, $300,000
Maggie S. Largent to Christina Lee Edgne, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Bobbie Jean Watrous et al to Charles Dylas Rutherford, Dist. 6, $185,000
Alma R. Bowers to Samuel M. Bowers III, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Robert Lee Cates to Cheyne H. Turbyfill et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim
John Krawczyk et al to John Krawczyk and Michelle Krawczyk (trustees), Dist. 8, quitclaim
Ruby Marilyn Taylor et al to Michelle Sluder, Dist. 9, $280,000
Janice L. Prodell to Colby Tucker, Dist. 9, $165,000
James P. Brickman et ux to Hunter Brent Perkins et ux, Dist. 11, $85,000
David L. Jones et ux to David L. Jones and Amy A. Jones, trustees, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Kathy Stevens et al to Bobby J. Merritt et ux, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Jason Todd Vines to Brandi Campbell, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Slade J. Nakoff et al to Slade J. Nakoff, Dist. 15, quitclaim
Adam Earl Mullins et ux to Adam Earl Mullins and Renee Grindstaff Mullins, trustees, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Paul Dailey and Courtney Dailey to Kevin Ward et al, no district listed, $290,000
James R. Mills to Jeffrey Keith Thogmartin et al, no district listed, $565,000
Kent Day to Judy Bennett, Dist. 15, $159,900
Monica Elizabeth Sparks and Raymond Alex Sparks (co-trustees) to Michael Seth Johnson et al, Dist. 8, $250,000
Margaret Helen Lyons to Gary L. Lyons, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Larry W. Pinkston to Gene Douglas Pinkston, Dist. 17, quitclaim
Cynthia Anne Johnson to Susan T. Nichols et al, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Elaine L. Pectol to Sarah Bishop et vir, Dist. 6, $408,000
Ray Smith, Joyce D. Smith, trustee, to Joyce D. Smith, trustee, no district listed, no amount listed
J.D. Houtsma et ux to Johnny D. Houtsma and Angela Renae Houtsma, co-trustees, Dist. 16, quitclaim
Joseph Boot and Lillian Anna Boot, trustees, to Curtis Gentry et ux, Dist. 9, $25,000
Joshua Andrew Little et al to George Light Jr. et ux, Dist. 6, $466,000
Ramona Jacqueline Posey Tashenberg and Judy Kaye Posey LeBlanc, Dist. 2, to Tyerell Hughes et ux, Dist. 2, $28,000
Bonnie Koehler to Carol Morgan Sventy, Dist. 8, $318,000
Joseph Wayne Mumpower to John William Kees et ux, no district listed, $219,900
Robyn Lianne Patterson to Ronald Austin Rodgers et ux, Dist. 7, deed of entireties
Sebrina Lynn Pabon to Dallas Eugene Smith, no district listed, quitclaim
Frederick J. McCluskey Jr. and Krissina L. McCluskey, trustees, to Frederick J. McCluskey Jr. et al, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Shaun Tate Fulks Hosack to Paul David Fulks et al, Dist. 5, quitclaim
Randolph O. Daly to Melissa Khaul, Dist. 17, $350,000
Benjamin E. Perkins to April Blevins et al, Dist. 14, $310,000
Friede Anna Deloach to James E. Herzog Jr. et al, Dist. 14, $22,500
Michael H. Hill et ux to Earl S. Osborne et ux, Dist. 4, $45,000
Wayne Shirley to Jeffery C. Kelly, Dist. 5, $5,000
Rubin Lublin TN PLLC to Gitsid Property BBPLC1 LLC, Dist. 9, $154,900
Richard D. Bucher to Donald Boyan, Dist. 8, $169,900
Jerry Graybeal et ux to Jerry Allan Graybeal and Suen E. French Graybeal, co-trustees, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Jeanett S. Tyree to James Allen Tyree, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Jay G. Denton, trustee, to Andrew Thomas Sheppard, Dist. 6, $170,000
Brett A. Cole, personal rep. of Lilo W. Duncan, to Terry Lain Braly et ux, Dist. 9, $307,500