Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Chancery Court

Stefany Dawn Kohli Sigman v. Christian Dakota Sigman (order of protection)

Carlena P. Chambers v. Gary M. Murphy (petition to establish paternity)

Angie and Ricky Birchfield v. Holly Johnson (petition for ejectment)

Carter County, Tenn. v. Harold Howell and Tracy Howell (violation of county litter ordinance)

Carter County, Tenn. v. Lorraine S. Campbell (violation of county litter ordinance)

Amber Nicole Hicks v. Bret Marshal Hicks (divorce)

Kira E. Ackley v. Brett J. Cooper (petition for paternity)

Rebeca Oliver Lubag (name change)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions were recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Junior Ray Garland to Louis Trivette II et al, Dist. 16, $425,000

Carter County, Tenn., to Bobby Gene Sheets et ux, Dist. 5, quitclaim

William Kyte et ux to William Kyte et ux, Dist. 18, deed of entireties

Carter County, Tenn., to Jason Dulaney, Dist. 5, quitclaim

Holly S. Wagner to Jeffrey Palmer et al, Dist. 15, $300,000

Maggie S. Largent to Christina Lee Edgne, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Bobbie Jean Watrous et al to Charles Dylas Rutherford, Dist. 6, $185,000

Alma R. Bowers to Samuel M. Bowers III, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Robert Lee Cates to Cheyne H. Turbyfill et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim

John Krawczyk et al to John Krawczyk and Michelle Krawczyk (trustees), Dist. 8, quitclaim

Ruby Marilyn Taylor et al to Michelle Sluder, Dist. 9, $280,000

Janice L. Prodell to Colby Tucker, Dist. 9, $165,000

James P. Brickman et ux to Hunter Brent Perkins et ux, Dist. 11, $85,000

David L. Jones et ux to David L. Jones and Amy A. Jones, trustees, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Kathy Stevens et al to Bobby J. Merritt et ux, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Jason Todd Vines to Brandi Campbell, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Slade J. Nakoff et al to Slade J. Nakoff, Dist. 15, quitclaim

Adam Earl Mullins et ux to Adam Earl Mullins and Renee Grindstaff Mullins, trustees, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Paul Dailey and Courtney Dailey to Kevin Ward et al, no district listed, $290,000

James R. Mills to Jeffrey Keith Thogmartin et al, no district listed, $565,000

Kent Day to Judy Bennett, Dist. 15, $159,900

Monica Elizabeth Sparks and Raymond Alex Sparks (co-trustees) to Michael Seth Johnson et al, Dist. 8, $250,000

Margaret Helen Lyons to Gary L. Lyons, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Larry W. Pinkston to Gene Douglas Pinkston, Dist. 17, quitclaim

Cynthia Anne Johnson to Susan T. Nichols et al, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Elaine L. Pectol to Sarah Bishop et vir, Dist. 6, $408,000

Ray Smith, Joyce D. Smith, trustee, to Joyce D. Smith, trustee, no district listed, no amount listed

J.D. Houtsma et ux to Johnny D. Houtsma and Angela Renae Houtsma, co-trustees, Dist. 16, quitclaim

Joseph Boot and Lillian Anna Boot, trustees, to Curtis Gentry et ux, Dist. 9, $25,000

Joshua Andrew Little et al to George Light Jr. et ux, Dist. 6, $466,000

Ramona Jacqueline Posey Tashenberg and Judy Kaye Posey LeBlanc, Dist. 2, to Tyerell Hughes et ux, Dist. 2, $28,000

Bonnie Koehler to Carol Morgan Sventy, Dist. 8, $318,000

Joseph Wayne Mumpower to John William Kees et ux, no district listed, $219,900

Robyn Lianne Patterson to Ronald Austin Rodgers et ux, Dist. 7, deed of entireties

Sebrina Lynn Pabon to Dallas Eugene Smith, no district listed, quitclaim

Frederick J. McCluskey Jr. and Krissina L. McCluskey, trustees, to Frederick J. McCluskey Jr. et al, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Shaun Tate Fulks Hosack to Paul David Fulks et al, Dist. 5, quitclaim

Randolph O. Daly to Melissa Khaul, Dist. 17, $350,000

Benjamin E. Perkins to April Blevins et al, Dist. 14, $310,000

Friede Anna Deloach to James E. Herzog Jr. et al, Dist. 14, $22,500

Michael H. Hill et ux to Earl S. Osborne et ux, Dist. 4, $45,000

Wayne Shirley to Jeffery C. Kelly, Dist. 5, $5,000

Rubin Lublin TN PLLC to Gitsid Property BBPLC1 LLC, Dist. 9, $154,900

Richard D. Bucher to Donald Boyan, Dist. 8, $169,900

Jerry Graybeal et ux to Jerry Allan Graybeal and Suen E. French Graybeal, co-trustees, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Jeanett S. Tyree to James Allen Tyree, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Jay G. Denton, trustee, to Andrew Thomas Sheppard, Dist. 6, $170,000

Brett A. Cole, personal rep. of Lilo W. Duncan, to Terry Lain Braly et ux, Dist. 9, $307,500