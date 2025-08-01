Billie June Hilton

Published 1:06 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Billie June Livingston Hilton, 91, Elizabethton, passed away on July 31, 2025, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Cleo Headrick Livingston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Hilton; two brothers, James Wallace and Paul; a sister, Bobbie Lou; and a great-grandson, Stanley Proffitt.

She was a wonderful cook, seamstress and quilter. Everyone in the family had one of her “Ninny Quilts.” She grew up in the Valley Forge community and was a 1951 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a member of Southside Christian Church.

Survivors include three daughters: Debby Proffitt, Phyllis Hilton and Jacqueline Slagle (Charlie); two grandsons, Justin Proffitt (Sarah) and Jonathan Proffitt (Adam); one granddaughter, Ashton Slagle; a great-grandson, David Proffitt; two sisters, Judy Burgess (Danny) and Kathy Jenkins (Tommy); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her grand dog, “Dolly.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Southside Christian Church or Valley Forge Christian Church. Thank you to Sandy at Ivy Hall for your loving care of her.

Services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hilton family.