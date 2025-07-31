UETHDA announces energy assistance outreach for August

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency announces its energy outreach program for August. The program is federally funded and helps low-income households with their home energy bills. The LIHEAP Outreach RV will be throughout the region helping those needing assistance.

To be fair and follow THDA’s guidelines, a priority point system is used to allocate UETHDA’s limited funds. Some who qualify for assistance may not receive enough points to be funded at this time. For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. Payments can take 90 days or longer to be applied. Please continue to pay your bill. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans and large households. Nationwide, LIHEAP provides energy assistance to roughly 6.7 million households.

Among local community stops the UETHDA RV will make are the following:

– VFW Elizabethton, 2002 W. Elk Avenue, Aug. 8 at 1:15 p.m.

– Community Fellowship Church, 430 E. Fourth Ave., Watauga, Aug. 25 at 9:30 a.m.

– Sunflower Community, 1901 Sunflower Lane, Watauga, Aug. 25 at 11:15 a.m.

– Good Samaritan, 100 N. Roan St., Johnson City, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Salvation Army, 200 Ashe St., Johnson City, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Persons may also visit one of the nine neighborhood service centers, located in the eight-county service area for aid, or simply call 423-246-6180. LIHEAP is only one of many services offered to help with self-sufficiency.