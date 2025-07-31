TDH urges Tennesseans to stay healthy and informed with summer safety tips

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As summer activities ramp up across the state, the Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging residents to take advantage of free health education services to stay healthy, safe and informed.

TDH offers a variety of health education programs statewide through local health departments and regional offices. These services include chronic disease prevention, nutrition counseling, tobacco cessation, reproductive health education, and physical activity promotion.

“We’re committed to empowering Tennesseans with accurate, accessible and practical health information,” said Michelle McNabb, TDH Community Services Director. “Health education plays a vital role in disease prevention and long-term wellness, and our team is here to help.”

As families enjoy the outdoors, travel and time together, TDH recommends the following summer safety tips:

Stay hydrated by drinking water regularly and avoiding excessive caffeine and alcohol

Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply frequently.

Protect against heat-related illness by taking breaks in the shade, wearing light clothing and never leaving children or pets in hot cars.

Prevent mosquito and tick bites by using insect repellent and checking for ticks after outdoor activities.

Practice safe swimming by swimming in supervised areas and avoiding swallowing water.

Handle food safely when picnicking or grilling by keeping foods at proper temperatures and washing hands often.

Health educators are also available for presentations to schools, workplaces and community groups on a range of public health topics.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact your local health department or visit www.tn.gov/health/health-program-areas/localdepartments.html.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s mission is to protect, promote and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.