TBC Disaster Relief Training scheduled two nights at Grace Baptist Church

Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief is offering two nights of local training for local persons to become certified relief volunteers with TBC Disaster Relief.

The training sessions will be held at Grace Baptist Church Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 4 and 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. The training will be held in the church choir room.

Persons attending both training sessions will become a certified volunteer with Tennessee Baptist Relief and then will be eligible to serve when disaster relief events arise.

The cost is $40, which covers a background check, hat and lanyard.

Grace Baptist is located at 1114 Broad St.