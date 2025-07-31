Students ready to head back to classroom thanks to Back to School Bash

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

With the first day of school fast approaching, hundreds of Elizabethton students are heading back to the classroom fully prepared, thanks to the 2025 Back to School Bash held Tuesday evening at Elizabethton High School.

Families began lining up early for the annual event, eager to receive backpacks filled with essential school supplies like notebooks, pencils, pens and crayons. School board members assisted students in selecting backpacks, with choices ranging from bright solid colors to designs featuring dinosaurs and other fun figures.

Following the backpack distribution, families gathered in the school’s Commons Area to enjoy a complimentary dinner of pizza, chips and drinks before moving through additional stations for other back-to-school needs.

One of the biggest hits of the evening was the shoe and sock giveaway, ensuring students would step into the school year on solid footing. Nearby, students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s (TCAT) cosmetology program provided free haircuts to help students look and feel their best on the first day.

Elizabethton Director of Schools Richard VanHuss emphasized the importance of the event, both practically and relationally.

“We talk a lot about relationships and the importance in that in everything that we do, and we feel that this is just an extension in that,” said VanHuss. “We feel that it is a great way to kick off the school year. Kids get to see teachers outside the classroom so they can see them in a way of helping them get ready for the school year. This is one of the best things that we do.”

Inside the high school gymnasium, parents were able to connect with various community organizations offering resources ranging from mental health support to educational enrichment. Students also received additional giveaways, including water bottles, pencils and books.

As families exited the school, Elizabethton High School cheerleaders lined the path to Citizens Bank Stadium, giving students a celebratory sendoff. On the field, children enjoyed inflatable jump houses and an obstacle course set up by the Elizabethton Police Department.

VanHuss said the event is a major effort but one that the district and community embrace wholeheartedly.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” he said. “We have 800 backpacks, and we expect to give all of those out. By the time you count all the students and adults coming through the line, we expect to have 1,500 come through tonight. We have backpacks for each age level that matches up with what their supply list is. This is all community supported, and without our community partners, we couldn’t do this. It takes a village, and we have a great village in Elizabethton. This community really supports everything, and they really support the kids.”

The Back to School Bash was made possible by the support of title sponsor Eastman Credit Union and a host of local organizations, including Calvary Baptist Church, the Elizabethton Police Department, Burgie Drug Store, Ingles, Snap-on, Carter County Health Department, Lions Club, Northeast Community Credit Union, East River Park Christian Church, Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women, Little Caesars, Food City and the Elizabethton Park and Recreation Department.

With full backpacks and fresh haircuts, Elizabethton students are ready to start the 2025-26 school year with confidence.