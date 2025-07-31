Riders fall in rain-shortened tilt with State Liners

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

A light but steady rain fell throughout this game, which started with a 35-minute delay and ended after six innings as lightning and heavier rain moved into Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Wednesday evening in the finale of the 2025 Appalachian League season for the Elizabethton River Riders.

The Riders had a chance to overcome a terrible early start to the season and finish at .500 at 24-24 but fell 8-5 to Bristol to finish 23-25.

“We only had four hits, and we have struggled with that all season,” River Riders manager Jeremy Owens said. “We have had problems with errors hurting us as well, and we had one tonight that let a run come in.”

The State Liners scored a pair of runs in the top of the first when Collin doubled and Patrick Gillen hit his second home run of the season to the left of the scoreboard in right-center field for a 2-0 Bristol lead.

Bristol (18-29) added a run in the third on a walk to Dobson. He stole second base and went to third on a ground ball from Gillen and scored on a wild pitch from Riders starter Justyn Hart (1-3) to make it a 3-0 Bristol advantage.

The State Liners blew the doors open in the top of the sixth with a five-run rally that made it an 8-0 contest. Cesar Garcia came on in relief to open the frame, and he plunked Jean Carlos Garcia-Chicano, who then swiped second. Beau Revord drew a free pass, and Drew Culbertson’s double plated Chicano and put Revord at third base.

A groundout from Prince DeBoskie made it a 5-0 game with Revord scoring on the play, and Dobson drew a walk, putting Bristol runners on the corners. Gillen collected his third hit of the game and his third ribbie of the contest, making it 6-0.

Hayden Blair singled to load the bases, and a sacrifice fly to center field plated another run, and a fielding error on the throw to the infield allowed a second run to score, making it 8-0.

The Riders would score five runs in the last of the sixth as increasing rain made pitching difficult, as the State Liners pitchers walked home three runs after Betsy loaded the sacks on a hit batter and a double from ETSU’s Jackson Berry. Cadyn Karl scored on a balk, and Berry moved to third.

Catcher Xavier Bradley’s sacrifice fly brought home a run to cut the deficit to 8-2. With the bases juiced, Terrance Bowen walked to force in a run, and walks to Jack Torbett and Karl brought home two more runs before Berry ended the game with a pop fly to left field.

State Liners 8, Riders 5

Bristol 201 005 – 8 8 0

Riders 000 005 – 5 4 1

W – Poe (1-1). L – Hart (1-3).

HR – Gillen (2).