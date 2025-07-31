Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband and I, both Christians, have not really attended church in recent years, but now that we have a child, we are looking at life very differently and perhaps seeing the value of having a church life. We don’t really like being affiliated with the “nones.” Should we just choose any church and have our child christened? – C.C.

Dear C.C.: It is commendable for parents to want to establish their child’s life in the church. More critical than having a child christened is for parents to commit to raising their children according to the Word of God. The Bible says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it” (Proverbs 22:6, NKJV).

How can parents train their children if they don’t also train themselves in the truth of the Gospel and live by its provisions and instructions? When people receive salvation, God puts within us the desire to learn His truth and have fellowship with other believers. He equips parents to establish a spiritual home and foundation that children need to grow physically, intellectually, and most importantly, spiritually. Pray for guidance in finding a church home where the Bible is preached and where Christ is exalted.

Children desperately need the guidance of parents. Set an example of consistency. If parents show a lack of wisdom in choosing the right friends for themselves, it will be difficult to help children choose the right friends. If parents say one thing and do another, children will often “tune out.” Children can often spot hypocrisy immediately, and it can have devastating results as they grow. It is important for moms and dads to be firm and fair and above all, to discipline in a spirit of love. Be an example in word and deed, and be consistent in your walk with Christ.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)