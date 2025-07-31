Local senior group enjoys bus trip to New Hampshire & the White Mountains

Published 5:32 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

By Contributed Content

Photo Contributed Senior trip to New Hampshire A group from the Elizabethton Senior Center recently enjoyed a bus trip to New Hampshire. They also visited several places along the way in Tennessee, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The group is pictured at the Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, Pa.
Several local seniors enjoyed a trip in July with the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center to New Hampshire and the White Mountains.
 Among the places and sights visited were the Wright World War II Museum; a trolley ride in Wolfeboro; scenic view of Lake Winnipesaukee; a train ride; live bear show; a cruise on Lake Sunapee; the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, Pa.; the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Mass.; and various other places.
 The trip covered nine days and eight nights.

