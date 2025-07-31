Local senior group enjoys bus trip to New Hampshire & the White Mountains
Published 5:32 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
Several local seniors enjoyed a trip in July with the Elizabethton Senior Citizens Center to New Hampshire and the White Mountains.
Among the places and sights visited were the Wright World War II Museum; a trolley ride in Wolfeboro; scenic view of Lake Winnipesaukee; a train ride; live bear show; a cruise on Lake Sunapee; the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg, Pa.; the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Mass.; and various other places.
The trip covered nine days and eight nights.