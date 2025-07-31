Jean Marie Tipton

Published 5:39 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mrs. Jean Marie Walser Tipton, age 81, passed away on July 30, 2025, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on Oct. 17, 1943, to the late Dewey and Ruby Gobble Walser, Jean lived in East Tennessee her entire life. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Beach Baptist Church in Elizabethton.

Jean graduated from ETSU in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Her 42 years of teaching included Washington County Schools, Carter County Schools and Elizabethton City Schools, where she retired in 2007.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lynn Tipton; brother, Harold Walser; and sister, Judith “Judy” Walser McKamey.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, JoAnn Holley; brother, Alan Walser; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Walser, Naomi Workman and Edna Harrell; and several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply.

At Jean’s request, a simple graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 3033 S. Roan Street, on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. Pastor Mark Fowler will officiate. Everyone who wishes to attend the graveside is asked to meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery by 12:15 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Keith Holley, Ben Holley, Tony Holley, Rusty Denton, Lucas Denton, Randy Walser and Sean McKamey. Honorary pallbearer is Alan Walser.

In lieu of flowers, Jean requested that donations be made to the church where she received Christ as her Savior and where she developed a heart of service to Him. Donations may be mailed to Clifton View Baptist Church, 1501 Orleans Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be sent to the family of Mrs. Tipton online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN

423-753-3821