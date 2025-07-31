‘Elf the Musical’ to bring holiday magic to ETSU Martin Center in November

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The ETSU Martin Center for the Arts is kicking off the holiday season with a Broadway favorite as Elf the Musical comes to the stage Nov. 3–4, 2025. The family-friendly production is part of the Martin Center’s 2025 Encore Series and is sponsored by East Tennessee Insurance.

The laugh-out-loud musical will be presented for two nights only, with performances beginning at 7 p.m. each evening.

Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. However, members of the Friends of the Martin Center program will receive early access starting Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 10 a.m. For early access information, visit etsu.edu/martin-center/friends.php. Group reservations for 10 or more can be made by calling the Martin Center Box Office at (423) 439-2787.

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf the Musical tells the story of Buddy, a young orphan who accidentally climbs into Santa’s sack one Christmas Eve and is raised at the North Pole as an elf. When Buddy learns he is actually human, he journeys to New York City to find his birth father—and ends up helping the city rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.

The production is part of a new national tour based on the acclaimed 2024 Broadway revival. Critics have praised the show’s family appeal, with The New York Times calling it “the kind that will leave children and grown-ups equally helpless with laughter.” The New Yorker called it “enough to make you believe in the magic of Christmas,” while The Daily Beast described it as “a gift for kids and adults, and a very ‘sparklejollytwinklejingley’ night out!”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit etsumartincenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at (423) 439-2787.