Church Briefs

First Christian

Minister Michael Klaus will begin a new sermon series Sunday on childlike faith. The service will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by Sunday school for all ages at 11 a.m.

Bible study will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

First Christian is creating a new pictorial directory. If you are a member of First Christian Church and would like to be included in the new directory, call the church office at 423-542-5651.

Also, the church helps people in Carter County with a food pantry. If you live in Carter County and need assistance with food, call the church office at 542-5651 to make an appointment.

First Christian is located at 513 Hattie Avenue.

Willow Springs Baptist

No Name But His will sing Sunday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. at Willow Springs Baptist Church.

Saturday, Aug. 9, Willow Springs Baptist will host a community back-to-school party. There will be hot dogs, games and water fun. Children of all ages are welcome.

Willow Springs Baptist is located at 544 Willow Springs Road. Times of worship include Sunday school at 10 a.m.; worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Rev. Jacob Howell is pastor.

Everyone is invited.

Long Hollow Baptist

Singing will be held today (Saturday) at 5 p.m. at Long Hollow Baptist Church, Valley Forge.

Featured will be Greg Forbes.

The pastor, Everett Garland, invites the public to attend.

Blue Springs Christian

Blue Springs Christian Church, 107 Don Rominger Road, will have a one-day back-to-school bash and Vacation Bible School today (Aug. 2) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children of all ages are invited. Activities will include games, crafts, Bible stories, food and back-to-school items for all.

Wes McElravy is the minister.

First Free Will

A special song service will be held Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Elizabethton First Free Will Baptist Church.

Featured will be gospel singer John Holder, who has been singing since youth. He recently founded his own music ministry, Forgiven, to serve the Lord.

The Rev. Nathan Jennings, pastor, and the congregation invite the public to attend.

Trinity Baptist

Revival will be held Aug. 3–7 at Trinity Baptist Church, 458 E. Doe Ave.

Services will be held Sunday at 11 a.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The evangelist will be the Rev. Benny Carper of South Carolina.

The pastor is Dr. James Richardson, and he invites the public to attend.