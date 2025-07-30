Woman’s Club of Elizabethton awards scholarships to outstanding seniors

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Woman’s Club of Elizabethton presented scholarships to two outstanding seniors in the Carter County school system at the end of the school term. The student selections were based on grades and contributions to their respective schools and communities. The awards were presented by Treva Williams, a member of the Woman’s Club.

The Jo Voight and Lilo Duncan Scholarship was presented to Izabella Jarrett of Cloudland High School. Izabella has a 3.81 GPA and is described as having a strong ethical character and academic integrity in and out of the classroom. She was a team leader and inspired others to achieve academic success. She has a kind way of bringing out the very best in others.

Izabella is also graduating with an associate degree from Northeast State Community College. After graduating, she plans to attend ETSU for a business degree. She has also always wanted to work with animals, so she hopes to minor in pre-veterinary studies.

She was a member of the Beta Club, FFA, and Upper Shell Christian Church. She volunteered at the CHS greenhouse, First Baptist Church of Roan Mountain flood relief, and CHS for Christmas food boxes.

The Gertrude and Paula Bishop Scholarship was presented to Olivia Natausch of Unaka High School. Olivia has a 3.8 GPA and is described as the shining star of Unaka High School. She has excelled in the field of music as well as academics. She has participated in the marching and concert band. For the past three years, she has been the woodwind captain for Unaka High School.

During her sophomore year, Olivia received the Director’s Award, given to only one outstanding band member, highlighting her dedication, leadership, and musical excellence. Olivia was selected to represent the area in the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association. This fall, Olivia plans on attending ETSU to pursue a music education degree.

Funds for the scholarships were raised by the Elizabethton Woman’s Club Craft Show, which is held annually in November. The Jo Voight and Lilo Duncan and the Gertrude and Paula Bishop scholarships honor past members of the Woman’s Club who helped establish the scholarship program.