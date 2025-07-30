SPANKthe80s brings high-energy tribute to ’80s hits in August concert

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

SPANKthe80s, one of the nation’s top 1980s tribute bands, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts, bringing their high-octane show to local fans of the iconic decade.

Since 1999, the group has delivered an electrifying performance filled with music, fashion and flair from the ’80s. Their setlist includes crowd favorites from artists like Michael Jackson, Prince, Bon Jovi, Journey and more, recreating the sights and sounds that defined the era.

Known for their eye-popping costumes, vibrant light shows and nonstop energy, SPANKthe80s promises a night of nostalgia and fun. From power ballads to dance anthems, the band invites concertgoers to relive the magic of the 1980s.

Organizers say the show will be a can’t-miss experience for music lovers of all ages.