Roan Mountain Calendar

August 1–31

Support Our Wildlife Ambassadors

Roan Mountain State Park – All month

Price:

$10 – feeds one bird a day

$20 – feeds two birds a day

$30 – feeds three birds a day

$40 – feeds four birds a day

$50 – feeds five birds a day

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for and educate the public about a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes. As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care require specialized resources.

All of our animals are nonreleasable for a variety of reasons. We frequently use them in educational programs and never charge for such programs. Here is your opportunity to support our educational wildlife program and help us care for these animals. All donations will go to purchasing food, paying veterinary bills, buying gloves, tethers, falconry equipment and aquarium bedding, and improving and building more housing facilities for our nonreleasable birds of prey.

Thank you for supporting our wildlife ambassadors at Roan Mountain State Park!

July 31

1 p.m. – Snakes of Roan Mountain

Meet Jake the corn snake and discover more about the snakes of East Tennessee! Meet Ranger Hannah at the visitor center. 45 min. [Free!]

2:30 p.m. – Trout Kites

Make your own paper trout kite and learn about the trout that call the Doe River home! Meet Ranger Hannah at the visitor center. 60 min. [Free!]

5 p.m. – Frog Song

Join Ranger Hannah at the conference center to learn about the fantastic frogs of Roan Mountain! We’ll walk together to the frog pond and learn how frogs use unique calls to find mates. 60 min. [Free!]

7 p.m. – Whoo Lives Here?

Meet Ranger Hannah at the aviary to learn all about our wildlife ambassadors, Shiloh the barred owl and Sunshine the great horned owl. 45–60 min. [Free!]

Friday, Aug. 1

2 p.m. – Fun with Tie-Dye

Join Rangers Hannah and Kacie at camper check-in to have summer fun making your own tie-dye shirt! The park will provide dye and all supplies. 60 min. [Guests must register before the program at camper check-in. $4 program fee for all participants, plus $7 plus tax for a T-shirt from the camp store. Guests may bring their own T-shirt.]

3:30 p.m. – Ride with a Ranger

Join Rangers Hannah and Kacie at camper check-in to learn the rules of the road! We’ll learn all about bicycle safety, play a game and take a group ride around the campground. Bring your bike and your helmet. 30 min. [Free!]

7 p.m. – Summer Concert Series: Roan Crows

Join Rangers Hannah and Kacie at the park amphitheater for live music every Friday evening. [Free, but tips for the artist are encouraged.]

Saturday, Aug. 2

9 a.m. – Miller Farmstead Volunteer Day

Join Ranger Kacie to pull some weeds and freshen up the flower beds at Miller Farmstead! Bring sturdy closed-toed footwear, sun protection and plenty of water. Participants are encouraged to bring their own pair of gloves. 2–3 hours. [For more information and registration, visit tnstateparksvolunteer.galaxydigital.com or visit park headquarters.]

9 a.m. – Corn Husk Dolls

Make your own corn husk doll! Join Ranger Hannah to learn about the Cherokee tradition of making corn husk dolls and why corn husk dolls don’t have faces. Meet Ranger Hannah at camper check-in. 30 min. [Free!]

10 a.m. – Paper Quilting

Meet Ranger Hannah at camper check-in to learn about the history of quilting in Appalachia and some of the quilt square designs along the local quilting trail. You will have the opportunity to personalize your own quilt square using colorful paper. 45 min. [Free!]

Noon – Bombus or BUST!

Everyone knows honeybees, but how familiar are you with another common bee — the bumblebee? Join Ranger Hannah at the Miller Farmstead to learn more about these important pollinators. 45–60 min. [Free!]

1:30 p.m. – Walking Trees and Flying Plants

Join Ranger Hannah at the Miller Farmstead to learn how different plants spread their seeds. We will talk about the different ways seeds travel and how we can be a part of that process. 45–60 min. [Free!]

3 p.m. – Tree ID Scavenger Hunt

Learn about the trees of Roan Mountain and test your knowledge in this family-friendly activity. Meet Ranger Hannah at camper check-in. 30–45 min. [Free!]

3:30 p.m. – Roan’s Rhodies

Learn about Roan Mountain’s popular shrub, hear the legend behind the Catawba rhododendron and make your own paper rhododendron flower. Meet Ranger Kacie at the visitor center. 45 min. [Free!]

Sunday, Aug. 3

August 1

August 8

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Corklickers – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 15

Friday Night Music in the Park: Bandwagon Fallacy – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 22

Friday Night Music in the Park: Fern Hollow – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 29

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Repossessed – 7 to 8 p.m.

Each of these concerts meets at the park amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area.