From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Are there indications that angels help people today like they did in Bible times, and if so, should we be able to sense their presence? – A.W.

Dear A.W.: On a deserted, narrow mountain road along a steep cliff, three missionaries realized they needed to turn their car around and go back down the mountain. But how? They could barely see in the heavy snow, and there wasn’t much room. Turning the car could easily cause them to go off the road and down the cliff. They prayed. A car appeared, coming from the opposite direction. A man stepped out and offered to turn their car around, and then told the missionaries to follow him down the mountain, which they gladly did. Near the bottom, the man’s car disappeared.

Reports like this can only be explained as heavenly help from God. While angels normally go about their work unseen and unrecognized since they never draw attention to themselves, the Lord can use them to encourage us and direct us when it brings glory to Him. The Bible says that God gives His angels charge over us (see Psalm 91:11).

We face dangers every day of which we are not even aware. Often God intervenes on our behalf through the use of His angels. It is important to always remember that we should not worship the angels but to praise the Lord for His protection and guidance and care.

We also must recognize that Jesus comforted His disciples before He returned to His Father in Heaven, telling them that He would send the Holy Spirit to be our helper. Whether or not we sense and feel the presence of the Holy Spirit or one of the holy angels, by faith we are certain God will never leave us nor forsake us.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)