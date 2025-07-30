Evans powers River Riders past Bristol with two home runs, five RBIs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

JOHNSON CITY — Eli Evans blasted two home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Elizabethton River Riders to a 12-7 win over the Bristol State Liners on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

Evans opened the scoring in the top of the first with a three-run homer to left-center after back-to-back singles by Jackson Berry and Jack Torbett. The River Riders continued their fast start in the second, piling on five more runs.

Luke Donaghey and Jack Ratcliffe led off the inning with consecutive doubles, and Torbett plated another run with a groundout. Evans then launched his second home run of the night — a two-run shot to left — pushing the lead to 6-0. Ethan Ball added an RBI double, and Xavier Bradley scored on a throwing error to cap the five-run frame.

Bristol cut into the lead with two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth, but Elizabethton answered with four more in the sixth. RBI singles by Tu’alau Wolfgramm and Berry, along with a bases-loaded walk to Ratcliffe, extended the lead to 12-3.

The State Liners mounted a rally in the ninth, scoring three runs on a Brooks Wright home run, but Colton Williams closed out the win.

Evans finished 3-for-6 with two homers, five RBIs and two runs scored. River Riders pitchers struck out 13 in the win.

Elizabethton returns home tonight to wrap up the 2025 season against Bristol. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.