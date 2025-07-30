Downtown Elizabethton to host final First Friday of the Summer Series

Swipe or click to see more

Main Street Elizabethton will close out its First Friday Summer Series with a colorful celebration themed “Artsy Vibes” on Friday, Aug. 1, starting at 5 p.m. in downtown Elizabethton.

The event promises a lively evening of art, music, food and shopping, bringing together residents and visitors for a final summer sendoff.

Guests are invited to start their evening by picking up a BINGO card at any participating retail business for a chance to win prizes while exploring the downtown area. More than 25 downtown businesses will feature extended hours, specials and in-store activities.

Highlights of the evening include a Stormwater Art Contest, showcasing the work of three local artists in collaboration with Carter County Drug Prevention. Community members can vote for their favorite artwork through Aug. 10. The contest emphasizes the importance of water conservation and stormwater education.

Family-friendly attractions include a free Fun Zone with inflatables and yard games hosted by the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, and a Community Zone in the 400 Block Breezeway featuring local nonprofit organizations.

The Mobile Food Zone will offer a variety of food trucks and culinary options, while “First Friday After Dark” will keep the celebration going with live entertainment and six downtown businesses staying open past 8 p.m.

The First Friday series is presented by Main Street Elizabethton and made possible by the support of Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank (Gold Sponsor), Citizens Bank and Tour Carter County (Silver Sponsors), and Cross Engineering (August Bronze Sponsor).

For a full list of participating businesses and activities, visit MainStreetElizabethton.com/FirstFriday. For more information, contact Main Street Director Courtney Bean at (423) 213-0090 or cbean@cityofelizabethton.org.