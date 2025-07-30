Published 1:54 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Diana Lynn Puleo, affectionately known as Diane to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2025, in Watauga, Tennessee, at the age of 69. Born on July 18, 1953, in Elizabethton, Tennessee, Diane was a beacon of light and joy to all who knew her.

Diane’s life was marked by her unwavering love and dedication to her family. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Gene Pierce; her cherished daughter, Lisa Gallagher; and her granddaughter Abigail. Diane’s memory will be lovingly cherished by her surviving family members: her brother, Wayne Pierce, and his family; and her sister, Carol Gallagher, and her family. Her legacy continues through her sons, Robert Gallagher and his wife, Ashley; Shaun Gallagher and his wife, Catherine; and her adored grandchildren, Desirae, Ellie, Gavin, Mikayla and Chloe. Diane also held a special place in her heart for her niece, Amber.

Diane’s passion for life was evident in her love for animals, especially dogs, horses and elephants. Her face would light up at the mere mention of them, and she devoted much of her time to their care and well-being. She was also an avid lover of live music, a hobby she enjoyed sharing with her loved ones. Sitting around a bonfire listening to her friends play music was one of her favorite ways to spend time.

Those who knew Diane would describe her as loving, kind and thoughtful. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone around her feel special and valued. Diane’s compassionate nature extended beyond her immediate circle as she often went out of her way to help others in her community.

Diane’s life was a testament to the power of kindness and the enduring strength of familial bonds. Her bright smile and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. As we say goodbye to Diane, we also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the countless hearts she touched. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of her family and the many friends who were blessed to know her.

We take comfort in knowing that Diane is now reunited with her loved ones who have passed before her, and we are grateful for the time we had with her. Her memory will live on in the stories we share and the love that continues to unite us all. Rest in peace, dear Diane, until we meet again.

