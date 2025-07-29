With the Russia hoax, Democrats tried to subvert the will of the American people

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Senator Marsha Blackburn

Since Inauguration Day, President Trump and Republicans have been hard at work for the American people, securing our border, restoring law and order, reining in wasteful spending and strengthening our economy.

By passing the One Big Beautiful Bill this month, we supercharged these efforts with the largest tax cut in U.S. history, a generational investment in border security, the elimination of hundreds of billions of dollars in far-left programs and much more.

Instead of celebrating these wins, however, Democrats have tried to obstruct the president and his mandate from the American people at every opportunity.

For months, they cheered on far-left activist judges who blocked lawful orders from the Trump administration until the Supreme Court reined in nationwide injunctions.

In recent weeks, they have tried to undermine and vilify the brave ICE and Border Patrol agents who are risking their lives to secure our border, deport criminal illegal aliens and protect our country.

And in the Senate, Democrats have intentionally slowed down the voting process of more than 140 of the president’s qualified nominees, including ambassadors, U.S. attorneys and federal judges.

Democrats might think that they are hurting Republicans. In reality, they are hurting the American people, who overwhelmingly support President Trump’s efforts to make America great again.

Unfortunately, Democrats’ obstruction is far from new. In fact, as we learned from bombshell disclosures last week from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, their efforts to subvert the will of the American people started before President Trump even assumed office for his first term.

For years, Democrats worked with their allies in the media to smear President Trump as a Russian asset who colluded with Moscow to steal the 2016 election. While these claims were completely false, they served as the basis of the burdensome, years-long Mueller investigation and undermined the election’s legitimacy in the eyes of millions of Americans.

These lies caused serious harm to our country. But they weren’t a mistake. According to the newly declassified documents, then-President Obama worked with his senior officials in the final weeks of his administration to disseminate these false claims into intelligence reports, which were then leaked to the media. Until his intervention, U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded that the Russia hoax was false.

As DNI Gabbard puts it, “Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the president from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people.”

Make no mistake: The swamp has to be drained. The career bureaucrats at the CIA, FBI and Department of Justice who aided this deception must be shown the door. And where appropriate, there must be prosecutions.

That’s why DNI Gabbard handed over the declassified documents with a criminal referral to the Justice Department, which has launched a “strike force” to investigate the evidence. In the weeks and months ahead, Republicans will not stop fighting until we see full accountability — and can ensure that such a plot against the American people can never happen again.

(Sen. Marsha Blackburn represents Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.)