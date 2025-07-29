Touch-a-Truck brings excitement to Cyclone Early Learning Center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Tuesday morning was filled with wide eyes and enthusiastic smiles at the Cyclone Early Learning Center as children were treated to a unique, up-close experience with massive utility vehicles during the center’s Touch-a-Truck event.

The City of Elizabethton Street and Sanitation Department brought out some of its most impressive machinery to give preschoolers a firsthand look at the vehicles that help keep their city clean and running smoothly. From the moment the trucks rumbled onto the grounds, the young crowd was captivated.

Among the featured vehicles was a knuckle boom truck, which amazed the children by lifting a large log from its bed before gently setting it back down and repeating the process. The truck’s dexterity was highlighted further as it grasped a golf ball and a small object from the pavement, showcasing its precision in handling delicate tasks despite its size.

Next, the street sweeper demonstrated its powerful capabilities. Children watched attentively as the rotating steel brushes activated, sweeping across the asphalt, followed by a vacuum system that sucked the debris into the truck’s storage compartment. The seamless coordination of the system left a strong impression on the young observers.

Rounding out the morning’s demonstrations was a tractor equipped with a bush hog. The tractor showed its versatility as it could be used in mowing close to the ground and then extending upward to simulate trimming tree branches — offering a glimpse of how the city maintains both its roadsides and public spaces.

Following the demonstrations, each child had the opportunity to climb inside the vehicles to explore their interiors. Many were reluctant to leave the driver’s seat, clearly fascinated by the controls and size of the trucks. To commemorate the visit, each child selected a colorful rubber armband and received a bright yellow construction hat to take home.

As the event came to a close, the children waved and cheered, expressing their appreciation before heading back to class — each of them carrying a new memory and perhaps a budding dream of operating one of those powerful machines one day.

All photos by Ivan Sanders.