Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thomas E. Crow passed from this life into the next on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the age of 75 at his home with family by his side following a nine-year battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer and a two-year battle with congestive heart failure. He leaves behind his wife of almost 53 years, Kathleen Grindstaff Crow of Elizabethton; two sons, Nathan Crow of Elizabethton and Ryan Crow, also of Elizabethton; one grandson, Alec Crow of Berlin, Maryland; and two nieces, Lucy Crow Guy of Elizabethton and Angela Wade of Florida.

Tom was born in Elizabethton but grew up in Hampton, Virginia, before returning home to Elizabethton his junior year in high school. He graduated from Unaka High School in 1968. Tom was the oldest of three children born to his parents, Eugene Thurman Crow and Mary Belle Richardson Crow. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Willie (Bill) Frank Crow; his sister, Patricia Ann Crow Wade; and a niece, Alyson Nicole Wade.

Tom completed his Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from East Tennessee State University in 1972. He and Kathleen were married shortly after graduation, and they immediately moved to Fort Ord, California, where Tom served as a field medical platoon leader. Following his discharge from the Army, Tom and Kathleen moved back to Johnson City, Tennessee, where he received his Master of Science in environmental health degree at ETSU. Thus began a 35-year environmental health career, which gave Tom and Kathleen the opportunity to visit all 50 states and live in eight of them. Over the course of his career, Tom served in the Indian Health Service as a service unit sanitarian in Keams Canyon, Arizona; a district sanitarian in Minot, North Dakota; an area institutional environmental health specialist in Phoenix, Arizona; and an area Environmental Health Services branch chief in Billings, Montana. He finished out his IHS career in Rockville, Maryland, as the headquarters Environmental Health Services branch chief and as the chief environmental health officer for the United States Public Health Service. He finished his environmental health career as the director of environmental health for the Fairfax County (Virginia) Health Department.

Tom enjoyed playing various sports throughout his life. He ran cross country in high school and learned to play soccer in his 30s. He was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins/Commanders and became an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals baseball fan later in life. Tom was a loving and committed husband and devoted father and Grandpa. He always put his family first. He loved being a dad and grandpa more than anything. He supported them in everything they wanted to do and always made sure that he hugged them and told them that he loved them. He was a fun-loving guy with a wonderful sense of humor. His laugh was infectious and he found joy in everything he did. After retirement, he took up cooking and enjoyed preparing healthy meals for his family. Tom will be missed by all who knew him—his friends, coworkers, brothers and sisters in Christ, and most of all his family.

Tom was also active in churches everywhere he and Kathleen lived, serving in many capacities. He committed his entire life to service, whether to his country, his community or his church. The driving force behind his service was always his desire to try to live his life by the words of Jesus: to love God with all his heart, mind, soul and strength, and to love his neighbor as himself. Tom was a person who loved people and enjoyed his life, and he really tried hard to help other people enjoy their lives as well.

The family requests that friends and loved ones join them for a time of visitation at Memorial Funeral Chapel, visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, with a graveside service to follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the many friends whose companionship Tom enjoyed during his life. Military honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard of the Tri-Cities. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Crow family.