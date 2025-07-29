Thanks God for restraining nuclear war for 75 years

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

To the Editor

America is the only country to kill with nuclear bombs almost 80 years ago. America dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and on Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945. Four years later, on Sept. 23, 1949, President Truman announced that the Soviet Union had the capacity to wage nuclear war. We almost had nuclear war in October 1962 because of the Cuban missile crisis. So, for over 75 years, God has restrained the use of nuclear weapons. The glory belongs only to our merciful God, who preserves us despite our sin. God’s great mercy is the only reason we survived 75 years of potential nuclear war. Give God praise and thanks!

However, during the coming tribulation, nuclear weapons will be used. U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently said, “The U.S. is closer to the brink of nuclear annihilation than ever before.” Researchers agree, “The risk of nuclear war has increased dramatically in the past two years because nine countries have nuclear weapons and A.I. could take control of one country’s nuclear weapons and start a war.”

The Atlantic investigation reported that OpenAI’s ChatGPT has provided encouragement and instruction for murder, self-mutilation and Satan worship. So some A.I. is already controlled by Satan!

The country most likely to be attacked by nuclear weapons is America. The Bible says you reap what you sow. Jesus said those who live by the sword (nukes) die by the sword. It’s interesting that 80 years after Egypt killed Hebrew babies in the Nile River, God killed their firstborn babies and killed their men in the water of the Red Sea. Will America reap what they sowed 80 years ago?

Many believe because of greed, pride and aborting 60 million babies, America and their idol, the dollar, is going down.

We are seeing more disasters in 2025 because the Bible says we are in the birth pains before the rapture and return of Jesus. We have had more flash floods this year than at any time in history. When the water breaks, you know the baby is coming. Some areas of America have also had more earthquakes in 2025 than at any time in history. Jesus said, “earthquakes in diverse places” is a sign of His soon return in Matthew 24.

Brent Miller Sr. at www.prophecywatchers.com studied all the 6.4 and higher earthquakes over the last 100 years and found they have skyrocketed just as the Bible said they would. Hebrews 12 says at the end times, God is sending a shaking. The shaking is to awake people to the fact time is running out before the seven-year tribulation starts. After the seven-year tribulation, Jesus rules the Earth. 1 Peter 4 says: “But the end of all things is at hand: therefore be sober (clear-minded and self-controlled) and watch and pray. And above all things have love among yourselves!”

The Bible also says we will see increasing volcanoes in the end days before the return of Jesus. Joel 2 and Acts 2 say, “And I will show wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood (lava), and fire and pillars of smoke.”

Mary Greeley said a huge underwater volcano off the Oregon coast is expected to erupt in 2025. The volcano is named Axial Seamount and could cause tsunamis. In Luke 21, one of the major signs Jesus mentions as preceding His return (aside from earthquakes, wars and signs in the heavens) is that “nations will be in anguish and perplexity at the roaring and tossing of the sea.”

Russia has threatened it may use nukes to cause great tsunamis on both our East Coast and West Coast and kill the 40 percent of the American population living on the coast! Don’t live in New York or California, as they are due for God’s great judgment.

The late Dr. Thomas Horn believed the rapture would be in 2025. Dr. Horn said the Wormwood asteroid mentioned in Revelation 8, called Apophis, will hit California on Friday, April 13, 2029. Dr. Horn said the Wormwood asteroid impact happens in the middle of the tribulation. Therefore, if you back up 3½ years, you have the tribulation beginning in October 2025 and the rapture sometime before that. NASA disagrees with Dr. Horn and says Apophis will miss the Earth.

God does many things at the same time. The rapture will cause worldwide great earthquakes. God can bring judgment while at the same time fulfill Bible prophecy. Some tell me they don’t believe in the rapture. I say to them you still need to do as Amos said, “Prepare to meet your God.”

There is a silent daily rapture going on. The Bible says, “It’s appointed for men to die once, and then the judgment!” The ungodly are being snatched away to eternal judgment every day, one soul at a time!

We know the Bible is true because the Bible is the only book with hundreds of correct predictions of the future. The good news is Jesus is coming soon, and we are the last generation and will see the return of Jesus. Jesus said the fig tree generation that sees Israel come back as a nation will see His return. Israel was 77 years old in May 2025. A generation is less than 80 years according to Psalm 90.

Psalm 102:16 says, “When the Lord shall build up Zion (Jerusalem), He shall appear in His glory.”

Christians will be raptured probably before the end of this year, just before the seven-year tribulation, because the Bible says God reserves His wrath only for His enemies.

The prophet Joel in Joel 2:31 tells us the sun shall be turned into darkness and the moon will be turned to blood before the great and awesome Day of the Lord. On Sept. 7, 2025, a rare blood moon will appear over Jerusalem. While the rapture could happen any day, the tribulation can’t begin until after Sept. 7, 2025.

The Day of the Lord (tribulation) is mentioned in Isaiah 2. It’s the day when God shakes the Earth terribly, when man shall be humbled and brought low, and when God alone shall be exalted.

C.S. Lewis said being humble in the Bible doesn’t mean thinking low of yourself, but it means not thinking of yourself at all and being unselfish.

Humble yourself now and “seek the Lord Jesus while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near!”

—

D.D. Nave

Elizabethton