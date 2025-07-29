Lady Cyclones look to senior leadership in 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Five seniors look to lead a young Elizabethton Lady Cyclones soccer squad in a conference shrunken by Tennessee High and David Crockett each moving up a classification. That leaves the Cyclones (7-7 in 2024) in a three-team conference with Sullivan East and Unicoi County.

It also gives EHS a real chance at getting to a region title and possibly to Murfreesboro.

“I expect my seniors to be great leaders,” Lady Cyclones head coach Lauren Meier said. “All five of them are leaders on and off the field. I couldn’t ask for a better group. They have all played four years, and they all came up together, and I expect great things from them.”

The Cyclones were a bit up and down in 2024, finishing with a 3-nil loss at Crockett in the District 1-AA playoff, but with a smaller conference to navigate, the margin for success looms large.

“Our expectations are very high, as they always are,” Meier said. “But this shrinking of the conference has kind of put us in the driver’s seat.”

EHS opens with four home games in August, starting with a scrimmage against Jefferson County on the 14th. The first match that counts is on the 18th against West Ridge at Citizens Bank Stadium.

The Cyclones host Morristown West on the 21st and take on Volunteer on the 26th.

“I am trying to get Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill to play us but haven’t heard back yet,” Meier said. “We have always wanted to play top competition. Win or lose, you always learn something from playing top competition.”

One of the five seniors is center midfielder Izzy Lewis. Lewis comes off a whirlwind summer of travel ball with Tri-Cities United, and she is looking forward to her senior season.

“I am excited for this season,” Lewis said. “I think we have a strong starting 11, and we will make substitutions as necessary. Our conference has shrunk down to just three, so it makes our chances to go deep in the playoffs much better.”

Another senior coming off travel ball is goalkeeper Abby Krawczyk, and she is also sky-high for the start of the season, saying, “I am so excited, it feels almost surreal. I can’t believe that this will be my last year playing here. Time has gone by. I think we have a really strong back line with Gracie Estep and Maddie Stansbury in front of me.”

Estep said of her anticipation for her senior season, “I’m very excited. I think we have a lot of potential in our younger players, and the seniors on this team are looking forward to providing that leadership.”

Stansbury said of the coming year, “Yes, I am very excited but nervous also. I will be trying to provide leadership as much as I can. We are all fortunate that we have a good team, and we are all in the same mindset.”

Another senior is Camdyn Garland – a front-line player – and she is looking for a strong season from her team, saying, “The team works well together, and we have good communication. I think we can make it to the regional playoff at least. I feel that I can move the ball around well and get people in the right positions to score.”

2025 EHS Women’s Soccer Roster

3 Sophia Swink – Junior

4 Vella Nave – Sophomore

5 Shamiso Tshuma – Sophomore

6 Caylee Carey – Junior

7 Izzy Lewis – Senior

8 Camdyn Garland – Senior

9 Sydnie Brock – Sophomore

10 Aubry Szabo – Freshman

11 Asmara Perry – Junior

12 Ella Gardner – Junior

13 Memphis Ramsey – Freshman

14 Hannah King – Freshman

15 Heather Meier – Freshman

16 Gracie Estep – Senior

17 / 00 Addie Tyler – Freshman

18 Maddie Stanberry – Senior

19 Isla Grindstaff – Junior

20 Maddix Morton – Junior

21 Abbi Simerly – Junior

22 Abbie Krawcyzk – Senior

23 Nola Greenwell – Freshman

24 Caylie Tester – Junior

25 Rorie Townsend – Sophomore

26 Victoria Fitzgerald – Freshman

27 BreAnna Miller – Junior

30 Katie Hartley – Junior

31 Mea Michaud – Freshman

32 Natalie Kodak – Junior

Head Coach Lauren Meier

Assistant Coach Danny Birkner

Assistant Coach Loran Campbell

‭ 2025 EHS Varsity Girls Soccer Schedule‬

‭ (subject to change)‬

‭ Date‬‭ Opponent‬‭ Location‬‭ Time‬

‭ August 5 (scrim)‬‭ Morristown West‬‭ Morristown West‬‭ 6:00‬

‭ August 7 (scrim)‬‭ TN High‬‭ TN High‬‭ 6:00‬

‭ August 14 (scrim)‬‭ Jefferson County‬‭ Elizabethton‬‭ 7:00‬

August 18‬‭ West Ridge‬‭ Elizabethton‬‭ 6:00‬

August 21‬‭ Morristown West‬‭ Elizabethton‬‭ 6:30‬

August 26‬‭ Volunteer‬‭ Elizabethton‬‭ 6:00‬

September 2‬‭ Unicoi * Unicoi High‬‭ 6:00‬

September 4‬‭ Greenville‬‭ Greenville‬‭ 6:00‬

‭ September 9‬‭ Sullivan East *Elizabethton‬‭ 7:00‬

‭ September 12‬‭ Blue Ridge Classic‬‭ Providence TBD‬

‭ September 13‬‭ Blue Ridge Classic‬‭ Providence‬‭ TBD‬

‭ September 13‬‭ Blue Ridge Classic‬‭ Providence‬‭ TBD‬

‭ September 18‬‭ Morristown East‬‭ Morristown East‬‭ 6:30‬

‭ September 25‬‭ Unicoi * Elizabethton‬‭ 2:00‬

‭ September 30‬‭ Sullivan East *Sullivan East‬‭ 6:00‬

‭ October 2‬(SR Night)‬ Chuckey-Doak‬‭ Elizabethton‬‭ 6:30